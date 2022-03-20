Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.