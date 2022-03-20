Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 328,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

