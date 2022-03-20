Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.