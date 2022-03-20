Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $479.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

