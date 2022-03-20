Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 4.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.