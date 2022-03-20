Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

