DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,323,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302,916. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

