DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DRD stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $98,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

