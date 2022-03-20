DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
DRD stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
