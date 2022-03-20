Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 3.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 8,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 228,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

