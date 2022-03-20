DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $502.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DITHF. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

