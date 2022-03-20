Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

