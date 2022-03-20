DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $576 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

