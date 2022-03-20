Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

Dynamic (DYN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $61.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.50 or 0.06906722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

