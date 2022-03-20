Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.0379

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $14,677.21 and $57,309.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00285578 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.22 or 0.01320230 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

