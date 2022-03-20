E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.37. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

