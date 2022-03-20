Edward Jones Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Buy”

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.23.

NYSE:ECL opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Trust bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

