Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $212.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $168.42 or 0.00403030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00209078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,670,555 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

