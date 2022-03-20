Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EMBK traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,471. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,427,000.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

