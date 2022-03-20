Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EMBK traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,471. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,427,000.
About Embark Technology (Get Rating)
Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.