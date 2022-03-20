EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded up $21.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.22.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

