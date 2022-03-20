Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
