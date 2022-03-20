Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

