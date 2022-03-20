European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.62. European Wax Center shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,083 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.
European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
