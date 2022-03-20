Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,968. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.