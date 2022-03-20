Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

