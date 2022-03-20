Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NYSE ES opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

