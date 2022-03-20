Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

