Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Hays has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

