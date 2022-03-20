F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). F-star Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

FSTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 269,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,093. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

