Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$1,672,695.04 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Shares of FFH opened at C$605.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$619.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$576.88.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

