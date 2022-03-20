Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €44.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

