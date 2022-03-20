Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £126.56 ($164.58).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £109.50 ($142.39) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($191.16) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($131.08) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($169.05) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at £110.80 ($144.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($177.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is £114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

