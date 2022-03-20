Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RACE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.55.

RACE stock opened at $209.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

