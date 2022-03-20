Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 1,870 ($24.32) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,353.33.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

