Financial Analysis: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) vs. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group 34.57% 8.88% 1.22%

72.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 5.08 $224.75 million $5.21 14.77

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats M&F Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

