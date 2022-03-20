Financial Comparison: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Kilroy Realty pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -761.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Global Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.46, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 9.14 $628.14 million $5.36 13.96 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 4.00 $11.37 million ($0.21) -71.81

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 65.77% 11.03% 6.00% Global Net Lease 2.91% 0.69% 0.27%

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

