Financial Contrast: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 8 1 2.75 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $52.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 8.82 $534.09 million $2.26 19.92 Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 22.40 $44.59 million $0.38 66.76

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.91% 18.33% 5.59% Independence Realty Trust 17.82% 3.05% 1.49%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

