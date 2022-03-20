Financial Contrast: WaveDancer (WAVD) & Its Peers

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WaveDancer to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer’s rivals have a beta of -17.14, indicating that their average stock price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $13.90 million $410,000.00 123.28 WaveDancer Competitors $1.79 billion $299.23 million 5.25

WaveDancer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WaveDancer and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer Competitors 2672 13244 24397 667 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.95%. Given WaveDancer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WaveDancer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% WaveDancer Competitors -125.96% -63.77% -6.34%

Summary

WaveDancer beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

