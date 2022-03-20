First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.23 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to post $92.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $93.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $376.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $405.87 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.