First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.