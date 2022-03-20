First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Cut by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 8.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.19. 927,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,665. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.