First United Bank & Trust Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $319.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.31. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

