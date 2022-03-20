Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.