Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $129.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.