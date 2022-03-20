Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 169,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,648 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,181,000 after acquiring an additional 305,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

