Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Franklin Street Properties worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

