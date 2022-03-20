FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $661,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.