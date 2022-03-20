Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($93.30) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €60.34 ($66.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($78.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.