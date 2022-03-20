FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.