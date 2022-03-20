Gems Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $248,836.86 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

