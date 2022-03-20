Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 177 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Genel Energy stock opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.06) on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £441.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1.51%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

